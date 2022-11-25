Suspect shot neighbor over car blocking driveway, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was shot over a parking dispute told a dispatcher he was dying as he called police, according to an arrest report.

Christopher Allen, 33, was shot in his home in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue on Oct. 18. Robert Salone, 40, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with the killing.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Allen called 911 around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 18 to report that someone was shooting at him. A dispatcher heard another male in the background say “f--- enjoy it” before an apparent gunshot, the report said.

Allen was reportedly heard crying in pain saying, “He shot me! He shot me! I can’t feel my legs,” before the line went dead. Allen called back and provided his address before saying “he was dying” and line went quiet again, the arrest report said.

Another 911 caller also reported the shooting and described suspect as a Black male in his 40s, 5′10″ and “heavyset.”

Officers responded to home found Allen unresponsive on the floor. He was pronounced dead on scene, the report said.

Police locked down several residences and a nearby school for investigation.

Police said Allen and Salone were involved in an argument over Allen’s vehicle blocking Salone’s driveway.

“During the argument, [Salone] went inside his residence, retrieved two handguns, exited the house, and shot and killed Allen,” the arrest report said.

Salone is facing a murder charge and was denied bail, according to court records. His next hearing was set for Nov. 29.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.