Man rescued after Thanksgiving two-alarm office building fire

A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:21 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was rescued after an office building fire on Thanksgiving day, according to Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 7:47 p.m. Nov. 24 at an office building at 4045 Spencer Street. A fire had started on the fourth floor, according to CCFD, and sprinklers were activated.

CCFD said the sprinklers didn’t put out the fire, but were able to keep the fire from spreading.

There was only one person in the building at the time of the fire, who was a male in a wheelchair. CCFD said he was safely removed by the fire department.

CCFD said due to the size of the building, there was a two-alarm response to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

