Forecast Outlook - 11/26/2022

The forecast remains on track to bring a pleasant weekend with a few passing high clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s both days, and a few gusts could pick up early Sunday. Strongest winds will be in the lower Colorado River Valley.

A stronger system will dive down from the Gulf of Alaska Monday into Tuesday, which may provide scattered snow showers for the local mountains and a stray passing shower for the valley. Rain chances look minimal once this system digs into Southern Nevada, but the biggest threat will be the gusty north winds both Monday and Tuesday. Would not be surprised if a wind advisory is issued for the start of the week.

Cold air wraps behind Monday’s system, and high temperatures will hold out in the 50s for the second half of the week!

