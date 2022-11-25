Forecast Outlook- 11/25/2022

Morning temperatures are dipping into the lower 40s for early bird Black Friday shoppers. Temperatures will warm nicely into the lower 60s Friday afternoon with less wind in the mix. We’ll start the day on a sunny note before a few clouds build in from the west by the evening hours.

Some high clouds will be passing through at times this weekend with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 60s. The wind will stay light for your weekend plans.

A storm system moving into the West Coast brings the potential for scattered showers, mountain snow, gusty wind and cold temperatures Monday into Tuesday morning across Southern Nevada. Cooler air will bring high temperatures down into the mid to low 50s Tuesday and through the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.