Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood.

Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.

His home in the heart of Las Vegas, which he purchased in September for almost two and a half million dollars, is what he calls one of his dream homes.

“I came out here for a bunch of trade shows, had a bunch of friends out here and I was like hey it’s so cool hanging out with you guys I should get a place out here,” said Bowsky. That’s when it happened. He decided to reside at the home for several reasons.

At 30 years old Bowsky has gotten success in different ventures. He’s lived all over the country but predominantly in Florida however he said fell in love with Las Vegas.

“I found Vegas and was like close enough to Colorado close enough to California I can’t stand people in Florida for the most part, so this is a good opportunity for me to get the best of both worlds,” said Bowsky.

The home display is a reflection of his love for art.

“I collect a lot of art, visionary art is what I collect to me I really like geometric shapes geometric art is awesome,” said Bowsky.

Browsky spent $50,000 to bring in artists from around the country.

Like Megan Walker, an artist from Colorado, who drove here with her boyfriend special just for this project.

“This is Jake and I’s first creating something,” said Megan. “Mostly, we were going with the abstract tunnels really colorful really broken apart and yah something that flows,” Megan added.

Megan and Jake have been artists for more than a decade both specializing in what’s called psychedelic abstract art. Together they are creating this work of art all out of paint spray cans.

“It kind of has a reference to ancient motifs from Aztec and Mayan culture more of like a deep perspective,” said Jake Ameson.

And the three collaborate together by dedicating lots of time, energy, and of course a vision.

While it’s a work of art we’ve gotten some neighbors who aren’t so thrilled about it.

None of them wanted to be on camera for obvious reasons say it’s an eye sore…

Clark county officials say lucky for Bowsky the area is not under an HOA… which means he has full reign of his home.

Some neighbors though think it’s pretty cool.

Joan Right lives nearby and says she’s seen the house before coming to the neighborhood

“It’s very colorful it’s very unusual I think it’s a treat for the neighborhood, here you do have the freedom to do the decorations that make you happiest make you proud of your home,” said Right.

The welcome Bowsky says he feels happy about.

“Vegas is really cool it’s cool to be in America where you can do this there’s a lot of places in the world where you couldn’t get a piece of paint on your house,” said Bowsky.

A place he feels proud to call home.

