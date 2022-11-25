Catholic Charities serve Thanksgiving meal to over 700 people

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For 57 years, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has been preparing Thanksgiving meals to serve all the homeless men and women in need.

300 pounds worth of turkey was served by Catholic Charities for people in need.

“Just reassurance that there are people that care about you,” said one man who enjoyed the meal at Catholic Charities, Edward Nelson.

Edward Nelson has been coming to Catholic Charities to eat all his Thanksgiving favorites for several years.

“I know a lot of the staff,” said Nelson. “I am really good friends with a lot of the staff, and I feel comfortable.”

The line wrapped around the outside of the building of people waiting to get their serving of turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

“The food is always great here,” said Nelson. “I enjoy it every time I come up here.”

“It means a whole lot to me,” said one woman who enjoyed the Thanksgiving meal at Catholic Charities, Carrie Rice. “I wouldn’t have had a good meal without it.”

Volunteer Hanna Barton said, she helps out with the Thanksgiving meal every year.

“There is a lot of bad stuff that happens in the world as we have seen most recently and I think this is a way to step back from that and look at the positive and even in some of these people’s circumstances there is negativity,” said Barton. “We can come together and bring goodness and light to it.”

Barton said he is thankful for all that Catholic Charities did to make sure his tummy is full this Thanksgiving.

“I look at it as a warm feeling,” said Nelson. “Just like being at home.”

Catholic Charities served about 750 people. It has another big holiday meal service on December 11th and again on Christmas.

