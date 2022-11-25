60-year-old woman hit, killed by car near Boulder Highway, Lamb

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 60-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car Wednesday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 7:08 p.m. Nov. 23 on Lamb Boulevard east of Boulder Highway.

Police said a 2001 Kia Sportage was traveling north on Lamb when a pedestrian started to cross Lamb outside of a marked crosswalk. The Kia hit the woman, LVMPD said.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. On Nov. 25, police were notified that the woman had died at the hospital. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release her identity once next of kin is notified.

LVMPD said the driver of the Kia cooperated with police and didn’t show signs of impairment.

The crash marks the 137th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.