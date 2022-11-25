3 injured in shooting near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Nellis and Las Vegas Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police said they responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a man who had been shot and laying on the ground.

LVMPD said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Officers tell FOX5 they also located two other victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are currently on scene. The public should avoid the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story.

