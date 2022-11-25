1 dead after stabbing near Bonanza, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a stabbing in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 700 block of N. 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway.

When police arrived, they found a man in an apartment in the area suffering from apparent stab wounds. The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died, LVMPD said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Police believe the victim and an unknown male were involved in a physical fight that led to the stabbing. LVMPD said the suspect was gone before police arrived.

Anyone with any information about the stabbing is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

