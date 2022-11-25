1 dead after 3-car suspected DUI crash near Peccole Ranch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a three-car crash near the Peccole Ranch neighborhood in Las Vegas Thursday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 10:58 p.m. Nov. 24 on S. Fort Apache Road near Red Hills Road.

According to police, one vehicle was traveling south on Fort Apache when it lost control, going over the centerline and into the path of two other vehicles.

The driver in one of the vehicles that was hit was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died. One of the passengers involved was critically hurt, according to LVMPD.

The driver who initially lost control was arrested on suspicion of DUI, LVMPD said.

Northbound and southbound Fort Apache was closed for investigation.

