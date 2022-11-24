USPS prepares for Operation Santa; How you can give back to those in need this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For over one hundred years, USPS has been doing its Operation Santa program that allows kids or parents in need to send a letter to Santa asking for a Christmas wish.

“So, if you are a parent and you can’t afford gifts for your kids this year, you can write on their behalf and say my children really like this,” said communications specialist with the US Postal Service Rod Spurgeon. “If you can find it in your heart to help me to buy this for my kids this year, I really would appreciate it.”

Kids or Parents will upload their letters to USPS Operation Santa. Then, anyone wishing to adopt a letter can scroll through all the different letters and choose one that speaks to them the most.

The adoptee then purchases the gift for the writer and sends it to them anonymously.

“You are going to get a QR code and once you package all the items in the box and put that QR code on the package, bring it to our lobby and bring it to our lobby right over here,” said Spurgeon.

Spurgeon said they could see a big need for this service this year especially due to inflation.

“I know that economic times the way that they are, they are challenging this year,” said Spurgeon. “Because of that, we could see an increase in operation Santa letters.”

There are some deadlines and tips to be aware of. Make sure you have your full return address when sending the letter. For letter writers, it is recommended that you send the letter no later than December 12. To adopt letters, the deadline is December 19.

Spurgeon said there are alternative options for bigger gift requests.

“You see that someone wants a gigantic doll house or Christmas, you might not be able to mail that but you can mail a gift card,” said Spurgeon.

Starting on November 28th, you can go on the USPS Operation Santa website to start either uploading or adopting a letter.

