Town Square gets green light for hotel plans on mall property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Town Square got Clark County approval to proceed with plans for a hotel on the mall’s property south of the Las Vegas Strip.

Representatives with the popular shopping center declined to comment to FOX5, but county documents from the Clark County Zoning Department indicate that the hotel would be on the northwest side of the property.

Blueprints show an 84,000-square-foot hotel with 118 rooms, many with kitchenettes; other amenities include an outdoor barbecue by the pool and bike racks.

Kitchenettes are the new trend in hotels as a way to compete with short-term rental sites like Airbnb and VRBO, according to Dr. Amanda Belarmino, assistant professor at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality. She tracks hospitality trends and launched a study on why people would choose an Airbnb in cities such as Las Vegas.

“One of the top things that we consistently see, no matter the location, no matter where you’re going, no matter the clientele, the age-- they like the home-like amenities. And the kitchen is like the number one thing that they mentioned. It’s also a way to help with continued inflation. You know that at least some of your meals you could be eating in the room, with food from a grocery store for far less than what you’d be spending in a restaurant,” Belarmino said.

The Valley’s tourism numbers do support the addition of more hotels, and different types of hotels-- especially for working travelers.

“As our population has grown, that we do have a need for these limited service hotels, You may not necessarily want the Strip experience. They’re targeting people that are either here to visit friends and family, or people that are here to do business with Town Square,” Belarmino said.

Documents from Clark County state an intention to obtain building permits in a matter of months. The company has until October 2024 to start construction.

