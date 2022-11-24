Las Vegas police looking for armed robbery suspect striking valley businesses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding a suspect in connection with several thefts from valley businesses.

Police said in at least one incident, the suspect brandished a weapon against store employees.

He’s described as 6′2″ to 6′5″ in height and about 250 pounds, with brown eyes and short dark hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.