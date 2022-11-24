Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in downtown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen Wednesday in downtown.

According to police, Sharon Brock may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Police said she was last seen Wednesday in the area of downtown Las Vegas. However, no information was provided in regard to a time and specific area of downtown.

Brock was last seen wearing green hospital scrubs, grey sweater, yellow socks and red shoes, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

