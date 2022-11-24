Forecast Outlook- 11/25/2022

After a breezy Thanksgiving afternoon, winds will come to a halt as we shift into holiday shopping mode on Black Friday. Overnight lows this evening will dip into the lower 40s, then temperatures rebound nicely into the lower 60s for Friday afternoon. We’ll start off sunny Friday, but clouds will build in from the west by the evening hours.

Some high clouds will be passing through at times this weekend with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 60s. The wind stays light for your weekend plans.

A storm system moving into the West Coast brings the potential for scattered showers and gusty wind later Monday and into Tuesday morning around Southern Nevada. Cooler air will bring high temperatures down into the mid to low 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

