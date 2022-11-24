Driver pulls into Las Vegas gas station with several gunshot wounds, no suspects in custody

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting after a gunshot victim walked into a business near Town Center Drive and Twain Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Police tell FOX5 that a man was shot multiple times in a different location and then drove to that Terrible’s gas station where he asked for help.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say they’re still trying to find the exact location where the shooting happened as well as a suspect.

If you know any information you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

