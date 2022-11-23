You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip

Turkey legs to be sold at Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar inside Treasure Island on Thanksgiving.(Treasure Island Las Vegas)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:14 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving.

According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.

Treasure Island says the turkey legs, which are available while supplies last, are roasted with a Cajun lemon pepper rub. The turkey legs cost $9.95 each, the property says.

For more information on Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar, visit www.treasureisland.com.

