Station Casinos to open Wildfire location in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station casinos announced Tuesday that a new Wildfire Casino is coming to the Fremont area in downtown Las Vegas.

The new casino destination, set to open in early February, will offer guests a plethora of gaming options, an STN Sportsbook and restaurants IHOP and Tacos El Pastor.

The 21,000-square-foot casino will boast hundreds of slot machines plus bar-top gaming and electronic table games.

An interior rendering of the casino showcases details of the slot floor and main bar (Station Casinos)

“This Wildfire, just like all Wildfire properties, is going to be a great addition to the neighborhood, and everyone who walks through the doors will enjoy the friendly environment of this new neighborhood casino,” said Joel Hampe. General Manager and Vice President of Wildfire Gaming. “This Wildfire will offer our guests a new and elevated experience that they will love.”

On Tuesday crews were seen installing exterior signage on the building.

Crew members putting the finishing touches on the exterior signage of the casino on Tuesday, November 22. (Station Casinos)

