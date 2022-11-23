Semi-truck driver suffers medical episode leading to major crash on I-15

By Cody Lee
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:28 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A semi-truck plowed into four vehicles on the I-15 near Washington Avenue in Las Vegas causing major delays during Tuesday afternoon rush hour.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. The crash caused the semi to go up in flames.

According to Nevada State Police, the driver of the semi-truck suffered a medical episode that resulted in the fiery crash.

Police said the truck hit four vehicles on the I-15 in the southbound lanes after passing Washington Avenue. The truck came to a screeching halt near the I-515 exit.

Nearby drivers were able to pull the semi-truck driver from the cab before the semi-truck caught fire. Crews extinguished The fire and continued to stop the spread into the trailer.

Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

