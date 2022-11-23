Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run crash in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning the in west valley.

According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, officers are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by vehicle in a hit-and-run crash on Lake mead east of Halston.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene, according to police.

Lake Mead was closed in both directions between Halston and Anasazi while the investigation was completed.

Police are working to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.