Parking lots filling up at Las Vegas airport ahead of Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:11 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travelers planning to park a vehicle at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International should be avised that parking lots are filling up ahead of Thanksgiving.
According to the airport, as of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, some lots were already full.
The airport said in a post on Twitter that both the Terminal 1 long term and Terminal 3 were closed. As of the post, the airport said Terminal 3 long term was open.
For more information on parking at Harry Reid International, visit: https://harryreidairport.com/parking.
