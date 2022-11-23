Parking lots filling up at Las Vegas airport ahead of Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travelers planning to park a vehicle at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International should be avised that parking lots are filling up ahead of Thanksgiving.

According to the airport, as of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, some lots were already full.

The airport said in a post on Twitter that both the Terminal 1 long term and Terminal 3 were closed. As of the post, the airport said Terminal 3 long term was open.

For more information on parking at Harry Reid International, visit: https://harryreidairport.com/parking.

🚨AIRPORT PARKING UPDATE🚨

It's 4:45 a.m. on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving:

⛔️Terminal 1 Long Term - closed

⛔️Terminal 3 Economy - closed

✅ Terminal 3 Long Term - open

To learn more about parking options visit: https://t.co/97EvyUqocw — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) November 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.