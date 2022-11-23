Parking lots filling up at Las Vegas airport ahead of Thanksgiving

New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada(Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:11 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travelers planning to park a vehicle at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International should be avised that parking lots are filling up ahead of Thanksgiving.

According to the airport, as of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, some lots were already full.

The airport said in a post on Twitter that both the Terminal 1 long term and Terminal 3 were closed. As of the post, the airport said Terminal 3 long term was open.

For more information on parking at Harry Reid International, visit: https://harryreidairport.com/parking.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

