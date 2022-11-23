North Las Vegas police looking for ‘person of interest’ in park stabbings

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are looking for a “person of interest” after three people were stabbed at a park earlier this month.

NLVPD released the photo of a Hispanic or Asian man, aged 17-20 years old with black hair. The man was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with a design on the back and black pants with white patched.

Earlier this week, NLVPD said it was still searching for a suspect in the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park on Nov. 12. The victims, ages 18, 23 and 40, suffered from various injuries. Police believe a fight between two groups led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NLVPD at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

