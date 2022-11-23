Las Vegas teen suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after crashing ATV into parked car

Las Vegas police crime scene tape is seen in this file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene tape is seen in this file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:22 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 14-year-old boy suffered “life-threatening injuries” after crashing an ATV into a parked vehicle Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:39 p.m. near Gowan Road and Sandy Lane.

Police say the 2005 Yamaha Grizzly ATV was traveling westbound on Gowan Road when the teen lost control of the off-road vehicle and hit the rear of a parked 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer as the ATV overturned.

According to police, the teen was transported to Sunrise Hospital with injuries determined to be life-threatening by hospital staff.

The crash remains under investigation by Las Vegas police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas dispensary will give up alcohol license to open pot lounge
Las Vegas dispensary will give up alcohol license to open pot lounge
Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run crash in west Las Vegas
Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run crash in west Las Vegas
New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
Parking lots filling up at Las Vegas airport ahead of Thanksgiving
An inside look at the process of becoming a foster parent in Clark County
FOX5 EXCLUSIVE: An inside look at the process of becoming a foster parent in Clark County