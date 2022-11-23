Las Vegas shelter asks community for gift donations this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Shade Tree, a Las Vegas shelter for domestic violence and human trafficking survivors and their children, is asking for the community’s assistance in donating gifts as the holiday season approaches.

The clients’ holiday wish list items may be found on the shelter’s Amazon Smile Gift List and include items from cookware, to basketballs, toys, backpacks, makeup and more.

The Shade Tree is also requesting the following items:

Gift cards – Target, Amazon, Walmart

Toddler Warm Clothing – sizes 2T-4T

Long sleeved sweatshirts – Children’s sizes 5-18, Women’s plus sizes

New bath towels

New bathroom items: body wash, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste

Women’s deodorant and razors

For those who prefer monetary donations, $50 covers one night of shelter for one client.

The Shade Tree is accepting in-person donations at 1 West Owens Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030. To schedule a donation drop-off time contact the organization.

