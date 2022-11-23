Las Vegas shelter asks community for gift donations this holiday season

The Shade Tree Las Vegas shelter
The Shade Tree Las Vegas shelter(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:54 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Shade Tree, a Las Vegas shelter for domestic violence and human trafficking survivors and their children, is asking for the community’s assistance in donating gifts as the holiday season approaches.

The clients’ holiday wish list items may be found on the shelter’s Amazon Smile Gift List and include items from cookware, to basketballs, toys, backpacks, makeup and more.

The Shade Tree is also requesting the following items:

  • Gift cards – Target, Amazon, Walmart
  • Toddler Warm Clothing – sizes 2T-4T
  • Long sleeved sweatshirts – Children’s sizes 5-18, Women’s plus sizes
  • New bath towels
  • New bathroom items: body wash, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste
  • Women’s deodorant and razors

For those who prefer monetary donations, $50 covers one night of shelter for one client.

The Shade Tree is accepting in-person donations at 1 West Owens Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030. To schedule a donation drop-off time contact the organization.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suspects await trial two years after deadly Thanksgiving shooting spree
Suspects await trial two years after deadly Thanksgiving shooting spree
Planet 13 will give up alcohol license to open a pot lounge
Trading booze for bud: Planet 13 will give up alcohol license to open a lounge
Sloane Rivera, 2, was hospitalized with RSV and spent a week in the pediatric ICU.
“That was terrifying,” Las Vegas mom shares experience with her baby having RSV
Semi-truck driver suffers medical episode leading to major crash on I-15
Semi-truck driver suffers medical episode leading to major crash on I-15