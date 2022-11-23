Las Vegas Raiders feed thousands of people this Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There was no game at Allegiant Stadium Tuesday but a parking lot was full by early afternoon as the Las Vegas Raiders were handing out Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.

The annual donation done with Three Square had people lining up in their cars by early in the afternoon.

The unfortunate reality is that one out of every seven people doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from.

600 turkeys and fixings enough to feed 4,800 locals means they will have those people will have a good Thanksgiving all compliments of the Raiders’ offensive line.

Members of the Raiders were on hand to give out turkeys and everything else.

Tackle Brandon Parker looks forward to this tradition every year.

”Doing something like this for the community is kind of touching my heart,” Parker explained.

Raiders Alumni Roy Hart moved to Las Vegas after retiring. He couldn’t be more proud of being a Raider and of the Raider offensive line that donated some of their own money to make this annual event happen.

“Yes, they did donate some of their own money which is absolutely special. On top of that they were all buying boxes of chocolates from kids moving through the lines,” Hart said.

If you are in need of food assistance this holiday season visit the Three Square website for more information.

