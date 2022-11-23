Las Vegas Raiders feed thousands of people this Thanksgiving

Las Vegas Raiders feed thousands of people this Thanksgiving
Las Vegas Raiders feed thousands of people this Thanksgiving(Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:41 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There was no game at Allegiant Stadium Tuesday but a parking lot was full by early afternoon as the Las Vegas Raiders were handing out Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.

The annual donation done with Three Square had people lining up in their cars by early in the afternoon.

The unfortunate reality is that one out of every seven people doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from.

600 turkeys and fixings enough to feed 4,800 locals means they will have those people will have a good Thanksgiving all compliments of the Raiders’ offensive line.

Members of the Raiders were on hand to give out turkeys and everything else.

Tackle Brandon Parker looks forward to this tradition every year.

”Doing something like this for the community is kind of touching my heart,” Parker explained.

Raiders Alumni Roy Hart moved to Las Vegas after retiring. He couldn’t be more proud of being a Raider and of the Raider offensive line that donated some of their own money to make this annual event happen.

“Yes, they did donate some of their own money which is absolutely special. On top of that they were all buying boxes of chocolates from kids moving through the lines,” Hart said.

If you are in need of food assistance this holiday season visit the Three Square website for more information.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sloane Rivera, 2, was hospitalized with RSV and spent a week in the pediatric ICU.
“That was terrifying,” Las Vegas mom shares experience with her baby having RSV
Semi-truck driver suffers medical episode leading to major crash on I-15
Semi-truck driver suffers medical episode leading to major crash on I-15
Las Vegas LGBT group holds vigil in support of Colorado Springs shooting victims
Las Vegas LGBT group holds vigil in support of Colorado Springs shooting victims
An exterior rendering of the new Wildfire Casino features convenient entry and a 24-hour iHOP...
Station Casinos to open Wildfire location in downtown Las Vegas