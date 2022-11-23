Las Vegas police arrest three suspects in connection to millions of dollars worth of stolen goods

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is learning more about the arrests of three men accused of running a fencing ring involving hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

Those arrests happened last week, but we’re just now getting details from metro about what exactly went down.

LVMPD said there was enough stolen merchandise to fill up a 30-foot moving truck.

Investigators finally tracked the suspects down through the ping of stolen air pods.

A woman who did not want to be identified described what took place in her neighborhood last week when there was heavy police presence in the area, “I was at work and my roommate had sent me a video of the cops showing up. He said they were there all day all night.”

“It really upset some of the neighbors,” said the woman who did not want to be identified. “All of the neighbors actually that I know of.”

Four separate investigations over stolen goods led LVMPD to three men who were running a fencing operation. Buying stolen goods and later reselling them is what police call fencing.

“We always see FedEx trucks here every day,” said the woman who did not want to be identified. “We just thought oh okay, they have a shopping problem.”

On November 17th, Metro arrested the three men. With a search warrant in hand, Metro police came to a home off Rancho Drive and found hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

In the police report, LVMPD said every room in the house was filled from floor to ceiling with stolen property and found multiple phones in metal boxes that blocks anyone from being able to use the Find My iPhone app.

Across town at Broadacres on Pecos and Las Vegas Boulevard is where the suspects would meet up to sell the stolen items.

The police report states the labeling of the cell phones shows the men knew they were buying and selling stolen items and were supposedly buying from the same people on a daily basis.

“I just can’t believe that it was right next door to us,” said the woman who did not want to be identified. “That kind of sucks.”

