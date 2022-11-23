LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Many people gathered at The Center in Las Vegas Tuesday night to honor and show support for the victims of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

“We want the folks in Colorado Springs and at Club Q, and everybody affected there, to know that Las Vegas stands with them. And that all of us in Southern Nevada send out love and our peace and our support for the LGBTQ community across the country,” The Center CEO John Waldron told FOX5.

Las Vegas LGBT group holds vigil in support of Colorado Springs shooting victims (Chase Duckworth/FOX5)

People at the vigil were angry about all the violence against the LGBTQIA+ community. One person at the vigil asked, “Why do people keep attacking us?” Another person said the community doesn’t tolerate hate without fighting back. One speaker talked about initiating a program called Annihilate Hate, an effort to provide nightlife self-defense training.

When asked what will stop the violence Waldron said, “sensible gun legislation,” as well as people getting to know others.

“Just people getting to know our community. Engaging with our community and getting to know someone who is a member of the LGBTQ community can absolutely change everything. Find out what an amazing group of people we are and get to know us in a loving way, not in a judgmental way,” said Waldron.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.