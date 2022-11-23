Forecast Outlook- 11/23/2022

We’re staying in a dry pattern with temperatures holding in the mid to low 60s for Thanksgiving. We keep it mild through the weekend before some bigger weather changes early next week.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Thanksgiving with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 60s. We’ll see the breeze pick up with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range. A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas south and east of the Las Vegas Valley starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. Gusts up to 45 mph are forecast for Laughlin, Searchlight, Lake Mead, and Primm.

Some high clouds will be passing through at times this weekend with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 60s. The wind stays light for your weekend plans.

A storm system moving into the West Coast brings the potential for scattered showers and gusty wind later Monday and into Tuesday morning around Southern Nevada. Cooler air will bring high temperatures down into the mid to low 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.