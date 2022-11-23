AREA15 hosting immersive viewing experience of ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - AREA15 is inviting guests to celebrate the holiday season with the return of its immersive, projection-mapped screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas”.

According to a news release, as part of the experience, guests can enjoy the classic Tim Burton movie in a 360-degree room that features floor-to-ceiling projection mapping.

AREA15 says that the movie is enhanced with choreographed light and sound elements that are synced to the film.

According to the release, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” immersive viewing experience will be offered on select dates and times from Thursday, Nov. 24, through Thursday, Dec. 29. While the experience is suitable for all ages, AREA15 notes that the 8 p.m. shows on Thursdays and Saturdays are open only to guests 21 years and older.

AREA15 says adult tickets for guests 13 and older are $40. However, according to the venue, each adult ticket purchase includes one specialty cocktail that’s inspired by memorable scenes in the movie for guests 21 or older or one specialty non-alcoholic beverage for guests ages 13 to 20.

Children’s tickets for guests under 13 are $20, AREA15 says.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AREA15.com.

