Volunteer opportunities available for NCAA Final Four in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA on Tuesday announced that Las Vegas is set to host the Men’s Final Four tournament for the first time ever.

According to the NCAA, Las Vegas will be the host city for the famed tournament in 2028, with the games set to be held at Allegiant Stadium.

In celebration of the city hosting the Final Four, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced that planning has already started for the “momentous event.”

As such, according to the LVCVA, there are “volunteer opportunities for the Las Vegas community and dedicated visitors to the destination.”

The LVCVA says it is calling “on all residents to show their community pride and sign up to volunteer for these great events.”

While further details on the volunteer opportunities haven’t been disclosed, those who are interested can register online to participate.

“Let’s show the world that we are just as much a great community as we are the greatest travel destination in the world,” the LVCVA added.

The LVCVA announced previously that it was also seeking volunteers for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. More information on that opportunity can be found HERE.

