Shake Shack offering free shakes in exchange for toy donation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Shake Shack is helping make the holidays a little brighter for Las Vegas families in need by offering a free shake in exchange of a toy donation.

According to a news release, those interested can donate a new and unwrapped toy at three Las Vegas Shake Shack locations and receive a voucher for a free standard shake.

The three Shake Shack locations participating in the promotion include:

- Shake Shack at Downtown Summerlin, 10975 Oval Park Drive

- Shake Shack at The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2225 Village Walk Drive, Suite 191

- Shake Shack at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, 905 South Grand Central Parkway, Suite 1700

According to Shake Shack, the offer is valid through Dec. 12. The offer is good for one shake voucher per guest donation. The eatery notes that the voucher does not include featured or seasonal shakes.

Shake Shack says the donated toys will be distributed by Wonder of Christmas to Las Vegas families in need on Dec. 15.

