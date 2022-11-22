Secret garden, dolphin habitat to permanently close at The Mirage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage will permanently close according to the property.

This comes after The Hard Rock recently took over The Mirage property.

Representatives for The Hard Rock say their team determined the best course of action is to eventually close the garden before the construction of the guitar-shaped hotel.

Siegfried and Roy’s Secret Garden opened 30 years ago.

At this time there are no details on where the animals will go.

Check back for updates.

