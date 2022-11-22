Project Homeless Connect event held ahead of Thanksgiving in Las Vegas

By Sydney Lum
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The annual Project Homeless Connect event was held at the Silver Nugget on Tuesday.

The event serves the valley’s homeless and low-income population by assisting with services such as medical, dental, vision, housing assessments, employment and more.

Catrina Grigsby Thedford, executive director of Nevada Homeless Alliance, emphasizes the importance of having all services available in one spot.

“As we know there are some barriers to receiving services in our system and we firmly believe that bringing the services to the individual in a one stop shop is the motto that should be used,” Thedford said.

Another thing that can be a barrier for the homeless and low-income population is transportation. As such, shuttles were offered to people who needed transportation to and from the event.

For information on how to volunteer, donate or to learn more about why people experience homelessness, visit www.nevadahomelessalliance.org

