PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its latest display.

According to a news release, the display, dubbed “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection,” is said to capture the “sights, smells, sounds and now tastes of the holiday season.”

Featuring a 42-foot-tall white fir tree that sparkles with thousands of lights, the holiday display is available for viewing through January 1.

According to MGM Resorts, the festive display will engage all five senses as a custom gingerbread scent will fill the air, while a “soothing holiday soundtrack” will play throughout. For the first time, the company says the Conservatory will also have holiday treats for sale that are baked by Bellagio’s pastry chefs.

The assorted gingerbread cookies, chocolates, popcorn, sweet confections and beverages will be available for purchase in the Conservatory alcove from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, MGM says.

Menu items include:

· Assorted Holiday Cookies (Gingerbread and Sugar) $9.50

· Peppermint Meringue $15

· Chocolate Santa or Reindeer $15

· Hot Chocolate (Chocolate or Peppermint) $6.25

· Bottled Coke $7.50

· Coke Float $8

· Nougat bags $15

· Assorted Flavored Popcorn (Chocolate, White Chocolate, Cheese) $20

MGM Resorts says that the theme, which was designed by Ed Libby, “was inspired by a simpler time as guests are transported back to their childhood with whimsical moments and larger-than-life holiday treats.”

“For this exhibit, we continue to push the envelope by utilizing and incorporating classic and time-honored holiday themes with an innovative and imaginative approach,” said Libby. “Guests will feel like they’ve stepped into a delicious and fanciful world filled with magical characters, sugary sweet confections and holiday wonders around every corner.”

The Bellagio Conservatory is free and open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The company provided the below by the numbers stats for the new display:

140,000: Number of Poinsettias throughout the display

110,000 : Total number of energy-efficient light bulbs on all trees

15,000: Total number of gingerbread men throughout the display

13,250: Number of white carnations

10,000: Number of energy-efficient lights on the 42′ holiday tree

8,700: Number of ornaments on the holiday tree

4,800: Total hand-applied preserved roses on all four giant Poinsettias

2,000: Number of peppermints used throughout the display

800: Pounds of faux white frosting used on the gingerbread cottage

500: Number of chocolate hearts on the East Bed gingerbread cottage

80: Number of team members who bring the display to life

41: Number of fresh-cut white fir trees in the display

25 Feet: Height of the gingerbread cottage in the East Bed

18: Number of giant gingerbread and mirror snowflakes

14 Feet: Height of Nutcracker soldiers rotating on drums

6: Number of days to complete the change out

6: Number of Bellagio elves

5: Number of Coca-Cola Bears

4: Number of nutcracker soldiers

3: Number of pastry treats on display in the South Bed: Present, Bear, Tiered Cake

1: Gingerbread cottage made by the Bellagio Pastry team with real gingerbread & treats in the North Bed

