LVMPD Foundation, Three Square to hold Tuesday Thanksgiving distribution
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LVMPD Foundation and Three Square Food Bank will host a Thanksgiving distribution Tuesday morning.
The distribution will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard at 9 a.m. The foundation will distribute 2,500 meals containing a turkey, potatoes, egg noodles, cream corn, cranberry sauce, apple pie filling, turkey gravy, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, all-purpose baking mix, stuffing and mixed vegetables.
In addition to the morning distribution, 10 LVMPD area commands will also distribute holiday meal kits on Tuesday.
Here is the schedule for LVMPD food distributions:
- Bolden at noon
- 1851 Stella Lake St., Las Vegas, 89106
- Northeast at noon
- Summerhill Apartments, 3630 E. Owens Ave., N. Las Vegas, 89110
- Eva Garcia Mendoza Apartments, 1950 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas, 89115
- South Central at noon
- Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, 89169
- Spring Valley at noon
- The Crossing Midtown, 3535 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, 89012
- Summerlin at 1 p.m.
- Water for Life Church, 5430 Grand Canyon, Las Vegas
- International Church of Las Vegas, 8100 Westcliff Dr., Las Vegas
- Enterprise at 1:00 pm
- Windmill Library, 7060 S. Windmill Ln., Las Vegas, 89113
- Southeast at 4:00 pm
- Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 Missouri Ave., Las Vegas, 89122
- Downtown
- Distribution at various Downtown locations
- Northwest
- Distribution to designated apartment complexes
- Convention Center
- Distribution at multiple apartment complexes
- Laughlin Substation
- Distribution at local food bank
- Office of Community Engagement
- Distribution in the community
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.