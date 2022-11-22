LVMPD Foundation, Three Square to hold Tuesday Thanksgiving distribution

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LVMPD Foundation and Three Square Food Bank will host a Thanksgiving distribution Tuesday morning.

The distribution will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard at 9 a.m. The foundation will distribute 2,500 meals containing a turkey, potatoes, egg noodles, cream corn, cranberry sauce, apple pie filling, turkey gravy, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, all-purpose baking mix, stuffing and mixed vegetables.

In addition to the morning distribution, 10 LVMPD area commands will also distribute holiday meal kits on Tuesday.

Here is the schedule for LVMPD food distributions:

Bolden at noon 1851 Stella Lake St., Las Vegas, 89106

Northeast at noon Summerhill Apartments, 3630 E. Owens Ave., N. Las Vegas, 89110 Eva Garcia Mendoza Apartments, 1950 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas, 89115

South Central at noon Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, 89169

Spring Valley at noon The Crossing Midtown, 3535 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, 89012

Summerlin at 1 p.m. Water for Life Church, 5430 Grand Canyon, Las Vegas International Church of Las Vegas, 8100 Westcliff Dr., Las Vegas

Enterprise at 1:00 pm Windmill Library, 7060 S. Windmill Ln., Las Vegas, 89113

Southeast at 4:00 pm Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 Missouri Ave., Las Vegas, 89122

Downtown Distribution at various Downtown locations

Northwest Distribution to designated apartment complexes

Convention Center Distribution at multiple apartment complexes

Laughlin Substation Distribution at local food bank

Office of Community Engagement Distribution in the community



