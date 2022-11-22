Henderson Equality Center reacts to deadly mass shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

By Joe Vigil
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:50 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Executive Director of the Henderson Equality Center calls the attack in Colorado Springs horrific. A gunman killed five people and injured many more.

“Our message is just to be vigilant. We’re here. We’re not going anywhere and to live life,” said Chris Davin.

“We need to keep pressing on in the names of those that were lost in Colorado.”

Davin says the Henderson Equality Center was on a conference call with other LGBT groups in Colorado on Monday, as well as White House officials.

“Basically, a message for all centers, to make sure that we have procedures and policies in place, action plans and to really reach out to our local police department; to be involved with Metro and Henderson Police, the FBI and make sure that we have contingency plans in place so when we do put on events, we are ready and we’re prepared to make sure something like this doesn’t happen,” said Davin.

Davin says the Henderson Equality Center is not just an LGBT center, it’s an equality center and everyone is welcome.

