Forecast Outlook-11/22/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We’re staying in a dry pattern with temperatures climbing back into the mid-60s Wednesday. We keep conditions mild through the weekend before some changes arrive early next week.

We’ll see overnight lows fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s with some clouds in the morning before increasing afternoon sunshine Tuesday. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 61°.

Temperatures continue to climb as we head toward Thanksgiving. Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday & Wednesday with high temperatures holding in the mid-60s. We’ll see a slight breeze pick up Wednesday through Thanksgiving with peak wind gusts in the 15-25 mph range.

Some high clouds will be passing through at times this weekend with high temperatures holding in the low to mid-60s.

A storm system moving into the West Coast brings the potential for scattered showers, mountain snow and wind next Monday and Tuesday.

