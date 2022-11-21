Nevada authorities join forces with CHP on I-15 patrols for Thanksgiving holiday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada authorities will join forces with California Highway Patrol to target the highly-traveled Interstate 15 corridor for the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a news release, Nevada State Police say it is estimated that an average of 45,000 vehicles enter the Silver State on the IR15 corridor from Los Angeles on a daily basis, which they say equates to an average in excess of 16 million vehicles entering every year.

Nevada State Police says that the week of Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel wise in the entire year.

According to the release, local agencies will team up with California Highway Patrol to concentrate enforcement efforts near the Primm area and St. Rose Parkway.

Nevada State Police says the area from Primm to St. Rose Parkway is designated a “Zero Tolerance” zone, and “even the most minor traffic infraction will be enforced on this busy holiday week.”

Nevada State Police said in the release that this stretch of Interstate 15 was once considered one of the deadliest stretches of highway in the country.

As part of the enforcement, Nevada State Police advise that officers will target speeding vehicles, move over law violators and distracted driving violations. However, according to the release, all traffic violations will be enforced no matter the severity.

The agency says motorists will be warned by electronic freeway signs, which will flash the message “Move Over or Slow Down for Stopped Emergency Vehicles,” as well as “Entering NHP Zero Tolerance Zone.”

The release says CHP will focus their efforts on the California side of Interstate 15 and will include the use of their fixwinged aircraft that measures speed from the air.

Nevada State Police say they will also have extra manpower on yjr southbound Interstate 15, north of the Stateline, on Sunday, Nov. 27. Troopers will be concentrating on speeding, reckless driving and drivers utilizing the shoulders to pass traffic.

