NDOC reports walkaway from Las Vegas transitional housing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections reported another walkaway from a Las Vegas transitional housing facility; the second in less than a week.
NDOC said Ashley Daniels, 32, didn’t return to Casa Grande Transitional Housing Monday after a work assignment. NDOC said Daniels was missing from the emergency count on Monday.
Daniels had gone on a work assignment Sunday afternoon, NDOC said, but didn’t return at the end of his shift early Monday.
Daniels was serving a sentence of 18-48 months for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle.
NDOC describes Daniels as 5′10″ tall, weighing 185 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Daniels has an 8-inch scar on his right arm. His tattoos include:
- “LBC” on his right hand
- “Kahil Camarion” with “KC” in a crown on his right forearm
- “Keosha” on his left forearm
NDOC said a retake warrant has been issued for Daniels and law enforcement has been notified. Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.