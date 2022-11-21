NDOC reports walkaway from Las Vegas transitional housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections reported another walkaway from a Las Vegas transitional housing facility; the second in less than a week.

NDOC said Ashley Daniels, 32, didn’t return to Casa Grande Transitional Housing Monday after a work assignment. NDOC said Daniels was missing from the emergency count on Monday.

Daniels had gone on a work assignment Sunday afternoon, NDOC said, but didn’t return at the end of his shift early Monday.

Daniels was serving a sentence of 18-48 months for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle.

NDOC describes Daniels as 5′10″ tall, weighing 185 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Daniels has an 8-inch scar on his right arm. His tattoos include:

“LBC” on his right hand

“Kahil Camarion” with “KC” in a crown on his right forearm

“Keosha” on his left forearm

NDOC said a retake warrant has been issued for Daniels and law enforcement has been notified. Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

