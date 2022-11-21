NDOC to close Carson City correctional facility

NDOC announces closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City on Nov 21, 2022.
NDOC announces closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City on Nov 21, 2022.(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:21 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections will close a northern Nevada correctional facility to address safety, security and staffing, the department announced Monday.

NDOC made the announcement Monday at the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City.

“Placing WSCC into a sustained temporary closure and distributing personnel to other institutions will allow for safer conditions for both staff and offenders,” said NDOC Acting Director William Gittere. “The increase in staffing at the other institutions will improve our ability to meet Constitutional and state law requirements related to the effective management of the offender population. Decreased overtime directly improves work stress and fatigue, which will be a key factor in the improvement to the quality of life and retention of staff.”

All the offenders currently housed at WSCC will move to Northern Nevada Correctional Center, which is also in Carson City, starting in December. NDOC said some offenders will move to other institutions as appropriate.

NDOC said no jobs will be lost and employees won’t be transferred outside the region unless done on a voluntary basis. NDOC said with the current vacancies at facilities, the consolidation move could save the state $14 million annually in overtime and operational costs.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican...
Trump’s growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat
Flight Club, social darts concept, set to open in Las Vegas
Flight Club, social darts concept, set to open in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest 4th person in alleged ‘targeted robbery’ that left woman dead
Gilcrease Orchard
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas to sell Christmas trees