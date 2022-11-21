NDOC to close Carson City correctional facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections will close a northern Nevada correctional facility to address safety, security and staffing, the department announced Monday.

NDOC made the announcement Monday at the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City.

“Placing WSCC into a sustained temporary closure and distributing personnel to other institutions will allow for safer conditions for both staff and offenders,” said NDOC Acting Director William Gittere. “The increase in staffing at the other institutions will improve our ability to meet Constitutional and state law requirements related to the effective management of the offender population. Decreased overtime directly improves work stress and fatigue, which will be a key factor in the improvement to the quality of life and retention of staff.”

All the offenders currently housed at WSCC will move to Northern Nevada Correctional Center, which is also in Carson City, starting in December. NDOC said some offenders will move to other institutions as appropriate.

NDOC said no jobs will be lost and employees won’t be transferred outside the region unless done on a voluntary basis. NDOC said with the current vacancies at facilities, the consolidation move could save the state $14 million annually in overtime and operational costs.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.