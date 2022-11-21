Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas to sell Christmas trees

Gilcrease Orchard
Gilcrease Orchard(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Nov. 21, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those ready to start decorating for Christmas can pick up a tree from a beloved northwest Las Vegas Valley orchard this weekend.

While Gilcrease Orchard is closed for the season, it will open this weekend to again offer Christmas trees for sale for the holidays.

According to Gilcrease, the Christmas trees, which come from Beaver, Utah, will be for sale on Nov. 25-26, the Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving.

Gilcrease says the Christmas trees will be on sale from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., or until sold out.

The Orchard notes that the trees, which are natural, forest grown trees from Beaver, come by way of the National Park Service “thinning out trees for forest fire prevention.”

Gilcrease said in an Instagram post that the trees are $12 per foot, up to 10 feet, and $15 per foot above 10 feet.

And for those still craving the Orchard’s apple cider donuts, Gilcrease responded to a question commented on the post and said that the donuts will be for sale during the Christmas tree sales.

For more information, visit: https://thegilcreaseorchard.org/

