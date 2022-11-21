Forecast Outlook- 11/21/2022

We’re staying in a dry pattern with temperatures climbing back into the mid-60s for Thanksgiving. We keep it mild through the weekend before some changes are possible early next week.

With some more cloud cover passing through Monday evening, we’ll see overnight lows fall back into the low 40s and upper 30s. Tuesday will start with some clouds in the morning before increasing afternoon sunshine. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 62°.

Temperatures continue to rise as we head toward Thanksgiving. Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures holding in the mid-60s. We’ll see a slight breeze pick up on Thanksgiving with peak wind gusts in the 15-25 mph range.

Some high clouds will be passing through at times this weekend with high temperatures holding in the mid-60s. A storm system moving into the West Coast brings the potential for some scattered showers and some wind later Monday and Tuesday.

