Flight Club, social darts concept, set to open in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:14 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Flight Club, a London-based social darts concept, is set top open its doors next week in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Flight Club will open Nov. 28 at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip.

“State of Play Hospitality is thrilled to be opening our largest Flight Club location to date on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Alan Cichon, President US of State of Play Hospitality. “A completely new concept to hit the market, Flight Club Las Vegas will offer unique fun and surprises at every turn, and we can’t wait to show Las Vegas what Social Darts is all about this November.”

In addition to private areas for groups to compete against each other in a darts competition, the venue will also feature a life-sized carousel bar.

According to Flight Club, serving as the centerpiece of the venue, the carousel bar will feature 27 seats.

The company said the Las Vegas location will be its fourth and largest spot in the United States.

According to the release, Flight Club will be open daily Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

For more information, visit: https://us.flightclubdarts.com/lasvegas/.

