Fatburger opens inside Las Vegas gentlemen’s club

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fatburger has opened a location inside of a Las Vegas gentlemen’s club.

According to a news release, Fatburger has opened its doors inside Sapphire Las Vegas, the “world’s largest gentlemen’s club and adult entertainment complex.”

Sapphire says the new Fatburger location will serve the eatery’s famous hamburgers, as well as, turkeyburgers, veggieburgers, plant-based offerings, steak fries, traditional bone-in chicken wings and hand-scooped chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream shakes.

Sapphire notes that Fatburger will also feature a full breakfast menu with breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, Belgian waffles and more.

Located at 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, Fatburger Sapphire is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 p.m. until close.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.