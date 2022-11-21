Disneyland to reopen revamped Mickey’s Toontown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Planning to visit Disneyland next year? Disney Parks has announced that it will reopen the beloved Mickey’s Toontown next year.

According to a news release, after undergoing an “ambitious reimagining,” Mickey’s Toontown will reopen March 8, 2023.

Disney Parks says the attraction will reopen with “all-new experiences for families and young children to have more opportunities to play together inside Disneyland park.”

In addition to CenTOONial Park, which will feature a grassy play area and a fountain with water tables, the updated Toontown will also be home to the new attraction, “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.”

“Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will put you in the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie, where you’ll board a train with Goofy as the engineer,” Disney Parks says. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open on Jan. 27.

The area will also see the addition of Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard, which developers say “incorporates a whimsical sound garden where kids will discover new ways to make wacky noises.”

Described as a “one-of-a-kind, fun-sized coaster for the town’s tiniest citizens,” the revamped Toontown will also feature Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster.

Among the beloved attractions remaining in the area are both Mickey and Minnie’s houses and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin.

For more information on the opening of the revamped Mickey’s Toontown, visit: https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2022/11/mickeys-toontown-to-reopen-at-disneyland-park-on-march-8-2023/

