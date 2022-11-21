Cosmopolitan to show holiday movies at rooftop ice rink overlooking Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Cosmopolitan’s rooftop winter wonderland in full swing, the property announced that it will show classic holiday movies at the venue.

The Cosmopolitan’s rooftop ice rink runs through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. As part of the experience, the resort’s Boulevard Pool will again transform into a winter wonderland overlooking the Las Vegas Strip.

In addition to ice skating and festive food and drinks, the festivities will include showings of classic holiday films. The Cosmopolitan says the films will be shown on Mondays and Tuesdays through Jan. 2. The showings are expected to start at 7 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 21 Almost Christmas

Tuesday, Nov. 22 Santa Paws

Thursday, Nov. 24 A Christmas Carol

Monday, Nov. 28 Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, Nov. 29 The Perfect Holiday

Monday, Dec. 5 Arthur Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 6 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Monday, Dec. 12 A Christmas Story

Tuesday, Dec. 13 The Grinch

Monday, Dec. 19 Four Christmases

Tuesday, Dec. 20 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Saturday, Dec. 24 Elf

Sunday, Dec. 25 Fred Claus

Monday, Dec. 26 The Santa Clause

Tuesday, Dec. 27 Frozen

Monday, Jan. 2 The Polar Express

According to the Cosmopolitan, admission to the winter wonderland atmosphere surrounding The Ice Rink is free. Ice skating and food and drinks come with a fee.

For more information, visit: https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink

