Cosmopolitan to show holiday movies at rooftop ice rink overlooking Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Cosmopolitan’s rooftop winter wonderland in full swing, the property announced that it will show classic holiday movies at the venue.
The Cosmopolitan’s rooftop ice rink runs through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. As part of the experience, the resort’s Boulevard Pool will again transform into a winter wonderland overlooking the Las Vegas Strip.
In addition to ice skating and festive food and drinks, the festivities will include showings of classic holiday films. The Cosmopolitan says the films will be shown on Mondays and Tuesdays through Jan. 2. The showings are expected to start at 7 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 21 Almost Christmas
Tuesday, Nov. 22 Santa Paws
Thursday, Nov. 24 A Christmas Carol
Monday, Nov. 28 Christmas with the Kranks
Tuesday, Nov. 29 The Perfect Holiday
Monday, Dec. 5 Arthur Christmas
Tuesday, Dec. 6 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
Monday, Dec. 12 A Christmas Story
Tuesday, Dec. 13 The Grinch
Monday, Dec. 19 Four Christmases
Tuesday, Dec. 20 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Saturday, Dec. 24 Elf
Sunday, Dec. 25 Fred Claus
Monday, Dec. 26 The Santa Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 27 Frozen
Monday, Jan. 2 The Polar Express
According to the Cosmopolitan, admission to the winter wonderland atmosphere surrounding The Ice Rink is free. Ice skating and food and drinks come with a fee.
For more information, visit: https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink
