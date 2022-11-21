Coffee mate offers $5K to those who pledge not to run after Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for an excuse to skip that turkey trot this year?

Coffee mate is making that decision much easier by offering two lucky slackers 5-thousand bucks.

The makers of the non-dairy creamer say all you have to do is sign a pledge “not to run.”

Then you’ll be entered to win the cash.

You must be at least 18 years old and a United States resident.

Time is running out-- you have until Thanksgiving day to sign up.

The winners will be announced next Monday.

For more information, visit: https://play.keeplifedelicious.com/coffeemate5ktoskipthe5k

