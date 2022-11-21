Coffee mate offers $5K to those who pledge not to run after Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:20 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for an excuse to skip that turkey trot this year?
Coffee mate is making that decision much easier by offering two lucky slackers 5-thousand bucks.
The makers of the non-dairy creamer say all you have to do is sign a pledge “not to run.”
Then you’ll be entered to win the cash.
You must be at least 18 years old and a United States resident.
Time is running out-- you have until Thanksgiving day to sign up.
The winners will be announced next Monday.
For more information, visit: https://play.keeplifedelicious.com/coffeemate5ktoskipthe5k
