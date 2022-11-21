Adele set to perform New Year’s Eve weekend shows in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After finally debuting her long-awaited residency on the Las Vegas Strip, Adele announced this weekend that she will add two more shows to the schedule.

Adele will now perform a show on Friday, Dec. 30 and a second on Saturday, Dec. 31. Both will be held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

According to Ticketmaster, “demand is expected to be high and registering for the presale powered by Verified Fan is your best chance at gaining access to tickets.”

Those hoping to score tickets to the New Year’s Eve weekend shows have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 to register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

The company says invitations for presale tickets will be sent the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 22, with presale tickets then going on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

“Due to the limited number of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a Public Onsale,” Ticketmaster notes.

For more information, visit: https://blog.ticketmaster.com/adele-vegas/

