3 injured in crash near Washington, MLK

Crash at MLK, Washington on Nov. 21, 2022.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened in the 1200 block of Martin L. King Boulevard around 12:56 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

LVMPD said three people were taken to University Medical Center. The extent of the injuries was unknown Monday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear if the three people who were injured were drivers of the respective vehicles.

Multiple lanes of MLK were closed for investigation. Regional Transportation Commission said to expect major delays.

