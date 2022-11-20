Forecast Outlook-11/20/22

Cool temperatures are sticking around the rest of the weekend and into the start of the week.

High pressure will start to build Tuesday clearing the way for seasonal temperatures to return by Wednesday with warmer temperatures for Thanksgiving and into Black Friday.

Wind should remain lighter starting Sunday for the Las Vegas area but down the Colorado River Valley area wind will be sticking around for the first few days of the week.

Overnights the next few days we should expect temperatures to hover in the mid to upper 30′s and low 40′s.

For the week ahead there is no rain forecast

